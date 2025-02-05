BCCI asks Rohit Sharma to clarify future plans after Champions Trophy: Report

India ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma was reportedly asked to chart-out his future plans after the Champions Trophy due to start later this month.

According to a media report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had asked the Indian skipper to clarify his future plans once the ICC ODI showpiece event in Pakistan and Dubai concludes.

The BCCI, once the ICC event is finished, wants to build a team for the 2027 ODI World Cup and are also keen on finding a long-term captain in both the formats.

The 37-year-old, who almost exited from the red-ball format during the Border Gavaskar Trophy took a reversal and said he opted to sit out owing to bad form. What's interesting is that Rohit called it quits from the T20 format after a victorious World Cup campaign in July last year. Will there be a similar plan to exit the ODI format, is a question only time can answer!

The Board is looking at three/four probable names. Jasprit Bumrah is at the forefront for Test captaincy. While Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Jaiswal are being looked at for the ODI leadership role.

However, Bumrah's workload along with injuries and Gill's form are the key issues that the cricket governing body is concerned about.

On the other hand, another senior player, who is also battling a poor form for quite some time now is Virat Kohli. But as per the report, the premier batter was given some time and the board has not put any pressure on him.

Meanwhile, a Rohit and Kohli included team India is gearing up for the three-match ODI series against England starting Thursday ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy.