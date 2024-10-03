Bazball vs Roball: Netizens troll England legend for saying India copied English strategy

Team India led by Rohit Sharma registered an emphatic victory in the second test against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Tuesday despite the wash out of two days of play due to rain.

The action-packed aggressive approach of the Indian team not just assured them a victory but also heaped praises from fans and experts alike. However, former England captain Michael Vaughan had a bitter experience when he shared his views on the intent-driven approach of team India. The legendary English player took to social media platform 'X' and wrote "I see India are playing Bazball."

I see India are playing Bazball .. 👀👀 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 30, 2024

He later went on to congratulate the team and wrote "That’s an incredible Test Win for India .."

Nevertheless, the cheeky reaction of the former player didn't sit well with the fans, who chose to respond in the same way. The post that garnered over 1.5 million impressions also saw more than 2000 comments. A user attacking the former star wrote "BazBall is a copycat product of ViruBall and PantBall which was destroyed and finished by JaisBall in January 2024." Another user wittly commented "but I can't see England playing in a WTC final for the next decade." The comments didn't go unnoticed as Vaughan in a podcast said that he read a comment that said in a response to a question that "India is playing ROBALL keep your mouth shut." In the same podcast the England great praised team India's approach and doubted if the approach can get any legal troubles for India for copying 'Bazball'.

India is playing ROBALL keep your mouth shut — 𝐀𝐫𝐩𝐢𝐭 𝐑𝐚𝐣. (@ImArpit_45) September 30, 2024