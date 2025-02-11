Barcelona player denies inappropriately touching opponent in women's soccer match

Madrid: Barcelona player Mapi Leon has denied touching an opponent’s genital area in a Spanish women's league game after the alleged action was condemned by Espanyol as “unacceptable.”



Leon said in a statement released by Barcelona on Monday that the action never happened.

“I touch her leg,” Leon said. “There is no touching of an intimate area, much less any intention to do so. I insist, it's a simple moment of the game that doesn't deserve the repercussion or importance that this is acquiring.”

Video from Sunday's match shows Leon and Daniela Caracas bumping each other to get into position away from the ball, then Leon stops and briefly touches Caracas' shorts with her right hand. Leon apparently also said something to Caracas before they continue pushing each other again to gain position.

Leon said she told Caracas, “What's wrong with you?”

“In no circumstance would it occur to me to touch the private parts of any of my colleagues, it goes against my principles and I will never do it,” she said.

Espanyol said Leon's actions “violated the privacy” of its defender.

“Espanyol defends the player and condemns any act that threatens the integrity of women players on the field,” the club said. “We firmly believe that respect and sportsmanship are fundamental values ​​of soccer and we hope that these situations are treated with the seriousness that they deserve.”

Espanyol said it made the club’s legal services available to Caracas “in case she wishes to take legal action.”

It said Caracas did not want to immediately react to what Leon did to avoid punishment to herself and the club.

Espanyol also condemned the “lamentable reaction” by hundreds of people who insulted Caracas on social media.

Leon also addressed that in her statement.

“I condemn the harassment that Daniela is apparently suffering on social media, which has nothing to do with me, and I show her my most sincere support," Leon said.

Leon, also a Spain international, said the repercussion of the news “only seeks to damage my image and principles.”

“I am very upset and disappointed, and that is why I reserve the right to take legal action against whoever tries to take advantage of this game moment to harm me and defame me based on unfounded evidence.”

Barcelona won the derby against city rival Espanyol 2-0.