Barca disappointed after Atletico loss but life goes on, says coach Flick

Barca have now gone three games without a LaLiga win having picked up five points out of a possible 21, suffering defeats by Leganes and Las Palmas in their previous two home games. They are three points behind Atletico having played a game more.

Despite their first home defeat against Atletico in 18 years, Flick said they put on a good performance and expected the winter break to help them regain their early season form.

"Today it was unbelievable how we played. Maybe this break came at the right time. I appreciate how we played. But we have to learn from these things. Losing nine points is not normal and we have to work on it," Flick told reporters.