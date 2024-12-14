Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan banned from bowling in ECB tournaments

Bangladesh former captain and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was banned from 'bowling' in all competitions organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).



The Borad's decision came after his action was deemed illegal during independent testing, according to a report.

In September, Shakib's action was reported by on-field umpires Steve O'Shaughnessy and David Millns during a one-off appearance for Surrey in the County Championship.

Earlier this month, the 37-year-old's action was confirmed as illegal after an independent test following the objection. He will need to undergo a reassessment to lift the suspension.

To lift the ban, Shakib must bowl with an elbow extension below the 15-degree threshold as per the regulations.

After his brief stint with Worcestershire in 2010-11, the Bangladesh star appeared in his first County Championship.�

Shakib, who retired from Tests and T20Is earlier this year has not played any international cricket after deciding not to go back to Bangladesh for what would have been his farewell Test against South Africa in Mirpur, following protests in Dhaka.

In his long career, the left handed all rounder, amassed 14,730 runs and bagged 712 wickets in Tests, ODIs and T20I for his country. The cricketer is currently living in the US with family following outrage from public after the ousting of the Awami League government.