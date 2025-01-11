Bangladesh star Tamim Iqbal retires from international cricket

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday with the 35-year-old star run-getter insisting the "chapter is over".



Tamim, who scored more than 15,000 international runs and smashed 25 centuries -- the most by any Bangladeshi across all formats of international cricket -- had been tipped to return to the squad for next month's Champions Trophy.

However, with his last appearance for the national team coming in September 2023, the veteran opener has opted to focus on lucrative franchise cricket instead.

"I have been away from international cricket for a long time. That distance will not be bridged," Tamim wrote on Facebook.

"My chapter in international cricket is over."

The left-hander made his Test debut in 2008, a year after his bow in ODI and T20 cricket.

In all, he played 70 Tests, 243 ODIs, and 78 T20Is, making centuries in all formats.

Tamim had initially quit the international team in 2023 only to change his mind the following day after the personal intervention of Bangladesh's prime minister.

He was then left out of the 2023 World Cup squad with captain Shakib Al Hasan blasting Tamim as "totally childish".

Earlier this week, Tamim met with national selectors who were keen to restore him to the squad for the Champions Trophy.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto also expressed his desire to have Tamim back in the fold.

"I have been thinking about this for a long time," Tamim added about his retirement.

"Since there is a big tournament like the Champions Trophy ahead, I don't want there to be discussions surrounding me again and the team's focus to be disrupted."

Backing his decision, Tamim explained that it's the right of any professional sportsperson to continue playing or retire.

"I've given myself time. Now, I realised that the time has come."

Tamim is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in Sylhet.

The Champions Trophy takes place in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 with Bangladesh placed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan and New Zealand.