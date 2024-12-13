Australia's Josh Hazlewood back for third Test against India

Brisbane: Australian pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood was cleared of injury Friday and will return for the third Test against India at the expense of Scott Boland.

Hazlewood took five wickets in Australia's 295-run first Test defeat at Perth.

But he picked up a side strain that ruled him out of the second day-night Test in Adelaide where the hosts roared back with a 10-wicket win.

"Josh Hazlewood comes back. He's had no hiccups, he had a really good bowl yesterday and a couple of days ago," skipper Pat Cummins told reporters.

"Him and the medical team are super confident."

There are no other changes for the Test starting in Brisbane on Saturday.

Australia: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.