Australian Open final: Keys upsets 2-time champion Sabalenka for 1st Grand Slam title

Melbourne: Madison Keys of the United States upset two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the Australian Open final on Saturday night to collect her first Grand Slam title at age 29.



By adding this win over the No. 1-ranked Sabalenka to an elimination of No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals on Thursday � saving a match point along the way � Keys is the first woman since Serena Williams in 2005 to defeat both of the WTA's top two players at Melbourne Park.

Keys, ranked 14th and seeded 19th, was playing in her second major final after being the runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open.

She prevented Sabalenka from earning what would have been her third women's trophy in a row at the Australian Open � something last accomplished by Martina Hingis from 1997-99 � and her fourth major title overall.�