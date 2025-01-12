Australian Open 2025: Players to watch out for, where to stream in India

Melbourne: Get caught up at the Australian Open with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the betting odds are, what the schedule is and more:



How to watch the Australian Open on TV — In the U.S.: ESPN and Tennis Channel.

Other countries are listed here .

Who is on Monday's schedule at the Australian Open? Coco Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, is scheduled to face Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena, scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. local time (7:30 p.m. EST Sunday). That will be followed by defending champion Jannik Sinner against Nicolas Jarry. Novak Djokovic's bid for a 25th Grand Slam title, and an 11th at Melbourne Park, starts with a night match scheduled to start at 7 p.m. local time (3 a.m. EST Monday) against 19-year-old American Nishesh Basavareddy. Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka then meets Caroline Garcia to close the night session in Rod Laver Arena. No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek has an afternoon match in John Cain Arena against Katerina Siniakova. One other match to keep an eye out for: Nick Kyrgios, the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up who played one match in 2023 and 2024 because of injuries, is scheduled to play Jacob Fearnley at night in John Cain Arena sometime after 7 p.m. local time (3 a.m. EST).

What happened Sunday at the Australian Open? On a Day 1 filled with rain and thunder, delaying most contests for hours, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen won her first match back on Rod Laver Arena since losing last year's final to Aryna Sabalenka. Mirra Andreeva, the 17-year-old from Russia who is seeded 14th, also reached the second round, as did No. 6 Casper Ruud, No. 20 Arthur Fils and 35-year-old Kei Nishikori.

What are the betting odds for the Australian Open? Coco Gauff was listed as an overwhelming, -2000 money-line favorite to defeat Sofia Kenin (+800) in the first round, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Naomi Osaka (-400) was favored against Caroline Garcia (+290). Novak Djokovic was at -2500 against Nishesh Basavareddy (+900), while Nick Kyrgios is a slight pick (-130) over Jacob Fearnley (+100).

What is the Australian Open singles schedule? — Monday-Tuesday: First Round (Women and Men)

— Wednesday-Thursday: Second Round (Women and Men)

— Friday-Saturday: Third Round (Women and Men)

— Jan. 19-20: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

— Jan. 21-22: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

— Jan. 23: Women’s Semifinals

— Jan. 24: Men’s Semifinals

— Jan. 25: Women’s Final

— Jan. 26: Men’s Final

Think you’re an expert on the Australian Open? Let’s see if you know as much as you think you do about the Australian Open. The Associated Press has put together a quiz to test your knowledge — the faster you answer, the more points you get. Try to top the leaderboard.

What do I need to know about tennis and the Australian Open? Get caught up:

— The Big Three is down to just Novak Djokovic

— Coco Gauff improved her serve and forehand heading into the Australian Open

— Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner already have a real rivalry atop men's tennis

— Aryna Sabalenka added a U.S. Open trophy in 2024 to the past two Melbourne Park titles

— Jannik Sinner's doping case will have a hearing in April

— There isn't really any time off for tennis players during their offseason

— Doping cases involving Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner hang in the air in Melbourne

— Before his 1st Slam in 2 years, Jenson Brooksby spoke to the AP about being autistic

— Rafael Nadal has joined fellow Big Three member Roger Federer in retirement

How much prize money is there at the 2025 Australian Open? Total prize money at the Australian Open is rising to a tournament-record 96.5 million Australian dollars (about $60 million). The two singles champions each will receive 3.5 million Australian dollars (about $2.15 million), up from 3.15 million Australian dollars (about $1.95 million) a year ago, but still below the pre-pandemic high of 4.12 million Australian dollars ($2.55 million) in 2020.

Key stats at Melbourne Park 29-8 — Kei Nishikori's record in matches that go five sets. That includes 8-1 at the Australian Open.

What was said at the Australian Open? “Now I don’t feel like I’m a new player on the tour. When I was playing Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2024, I was still kind of trying to prove (to) people that I belong here. Now I feel like everyone already knows that." — Mirra Andreeva, a French Open semifinalist last season and now playing in her eighth Grand Slam tournament at age 17.

Players to watch out for:�