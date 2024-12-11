 Top
Home » Sports

Australia Sweep India 3-0 in Women's ODIs Series

Sports
Deccan Chronicle
11 Dec 2024 5:58 PM IST
Australia sealed a 3-0 ODI series win over India. Smriti Mandhana's century stood out amid India's recurring batting collapses
Australia Sweep India 3-0 in Womens ODIs Series
x


Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick