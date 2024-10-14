Australia selector confirms Steve Smith's batting order for India Test series

Melbourne: Veteran Australia batter Steve Smith will return to his favoured number four position after a short stint as an opener in the upcoming Test series against India, national selector George Bailey confirmed on Monday.



Post opener David Warner's retirement earlier this year, Smith had willingly volunteered open the innings.

Although he made an unbeaten 91 in only his second Test in the new role, the 35-year-old didn't fare well in the series against New Zealand, collecting a total of 51 runs in four innings.

Bailey confirmed that captain Pat Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald have decided to bring back Smith to his preferred slot.

"Pat (Cummins), Andrew (McDonald)and Steve Smith had been having ongoing conversations, separate to the untimely injury to Cameron (Green)," Bailey was quoted as saying by 'cricket.com.au'.

The opportunity to revert back to his old position arose after all-rounder Cameron Green, who had filled Smith's role at No.4, opted to undergo a lower back surgery which will keep him out for six months.

"Steve had expressed a desire to move back down from that opening position, and Pat and Andrew have confirmed that he will be dropping back down the order for the summer."

Australia will host India for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting on November 22 in Perth.