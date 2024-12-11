Australia seals 3-0 win over India in Women's ODI Series

Australia showcased their dominance with a comprehensive 3-0 series victory over India in the Women's ODI series, capping it off with an 83-run triumph in the final match. The Indian team, plagued by batting collapses throughout the series, could not match the clinical all-round performance of the Aussies.

The third ODI saw a solitary bright spot for India: Smriti Mandhana's valiant century. From a promising 165/2, India crumbled to 215 all-out, undone by Ashleigh Gardner's maiden five-wicket haul. Gardner’s brilliance with the ball epitomized Australia’s relentless approach throughout the series.

Series Recap

1st ODI: Australia triumphed by five wickets, setting the tone for their dominance.2nd ODI: A crushing 122-run victory highlighted the gap between the two sides.3rd ODI: The 83-run win sealed the whitewash as India faltered yet again despite a strong start.