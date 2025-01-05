Australia reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 6-wicket win in 5th Test

Australia has regained the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the first time since in 10 years by winning the fifth and final test by six wickets against an Indian team deprived of their captain and star bowler at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.The hosts chased down the 162-run target just after lunch on the third day after it had earlier wrapped up India’s second innings in quick time for 157.Australia won the series 3-1 after victories in Adelaide and Melbourne, to go with a nervy, yet successful, run-chase in the final innings in Sydney. India won the first test at Perth and the 3rd test at Brisbane was a draw.Sunday’s victory also means the hosts booked their spot in a second straight World Test Championship final where it will play the already-qualified South Africa at Lord’s in June.In a devastating setback for India’s hopes of bowling out Australia to level the series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a record-extending fifth consecutive time, star bowler and captain Jasprit Bumrah did not bowl during Australia's second innings.Bumrah’s injury occurred on Saturday and had only been described as “ back spasms” by the India team after the star seamer had returned from medical scans at a nearby clinic. Bumrah had back surgery to repair a stress fracture in April 2023.The 31-year-old, who has taken 32 wickets in the series — the highest ever by an Indian bowler in a single series in Australia — to almost single handedly keep India in the contest did not warm up with the other India bowlers prior to play Sunday and looked uncomfortable when he did come out to bat as the tourists tail was quickly swept up by the hosts.Even without its talisman, India’s attack still sent jitters through Australia’s batting as it had the hosts at 71-3 at lunch and then removed Usman Khawaja (41) to seed more doubt.But Travis Head (34 not out) — a frequent thorn in India's side in recent years — and debutant Beau Webster (39 not out) guided Australia home for a landmark series win under captain Pat Cummins.