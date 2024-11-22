Australia loses four wickets

New Delhi: Australia lost four wickets including Steven Smith for duck during Border-Gavaskar international test cricket match at Perth in Australia on Friday.

After India’s batting lineup collapsed scoring only 150 runs, Australia started the innings losing three wickets for 19 runs in the third session of the day one. The Indian skipper and pacer Jasprit Bumrah took all the three wickets of Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney and Steven Smith, for eight runs. Harisht Rana bowled Travis Head for 11 runs.

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and elected to bat but it managed to score only 150 runs.