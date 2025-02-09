Australia finish marginally behind table-toppers SA on WTC chart

Dubai: Australia finished marginally behind table-toppers South Africa on the World Test Championship (2023-25) chart following their clean sweep of the two-match series against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

South Africa, on 69.44 percentage points, were the first team to secure a place in the WTC final, while Australia, who finished their engagements on 67.54 percentage points, had cemented the other spot following their 3-1 drubbing of India in the five-match Border-Gavaskar series at home.

