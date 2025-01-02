Australia drops out-of-form Marsh, ropes-in Beau Webster for Sydney Test

Sydney: All-rounder Beau Webster will replace an out-of-form Mitchell Marsh in Australia's squad for the fifth and final Test against India, home skipper Pat Cummins said here on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Marsh scored only 73 runs in seven innings across four Tests and Cummins cited this as the reason for his axing. He has bowled merely 33 over in the series so far, claiming just three wickets.

