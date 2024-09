India stormed into finals of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 on Monday as they beat South Korea in the Semis by 4-1 at the Hockey Training Base, China Daur Ethnic Park, Hulunbuir.

Yang Ji-Hun hit the only goal for the South Korean team, while Captain Harmanpreet Singh with 2 goals remained India's top scorer. Uttam Singh and Jugraj Singh shared a goal each.