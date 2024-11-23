Asian Games medallist Gulveer Singh betters own NR in 10,000 m in Japan event

New Delhi: Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh on Saturday bettered his own national record in 10,000m race while winning gold in the 2024 Hachioji Long Distance meet in Japan.The 26-year-old Singh clocked 27 minute 14.88 seconds to win the race at Hachioji, near Tokyo.



His earlier national record in the event was 27:41.81s which he had clocked on March 16 at The TEN event in San Juan, USA.

He had won a bronze medal in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games with a time of 28:17.21s.

Singh currently holds both the 5000m and 10000m national records. In September also, he had bettered his own 5000m national record with a time of 13:11.82s at the Japan athletics meet.

He had, however, failed to make it to the Paris Olympics for which the qualification time was 27:00.00s.�