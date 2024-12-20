Ashwin on cloud nine after calls from legends, says 'I would've had a heart attack'

Just-retired Ashwin was overwhelmed with joy after receiving congratulatory calls from legends Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev following his surprise announcement.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the off-spinner wrote, "If someone told me 25 years ago that I would have a smartphone with me and the call log on the last day of my career as an Indian cricketer would look like this, I would have had a heart attack then only. Thanks @sachin-rt and @therealkapildev paaji #blessed."

If some one told me 25 years ago that I would have a smart phone with me and the call log on the last day of my career as an Indian cricketer would look like this☺️☺️, I would have had a heart attack then only. Thanks @sachin_rt and @therealkapildev paaji🙏🙏 #blessed pic.twitter.com/RkgMUWzhtt



Earlier, Kapil Dev felt Ashwin seemed unhappy with something and wanted to hear from the latter about his decision.

"He could have waited and announced his retirement on Indian soil, but I don't know why Ashwin called it a day. I would want to hear his side of the story. Give him that respect. He has played 106 Tests for the country. I don't think anyone can match his humongous contribution to Indian cricket," Kapil said in a statement to PTI.

On the other hand, Sachin said he always admired Ashwin and wrote on 'X', "Your journey shows that true greatness lies in never being afraid to experiment and evolve. Your legacy will inspire one and all. Wishing you all the very best for your 2nd innings."

The 38-year-old shocked the cricket world with a surprise retirement announcement on Wednesday. He dropped the bomb right after the end of the third Test between India and Australia during the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

"This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at the international level," Ashwin said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, the spin wizard's father Ravichandran claimed Ashwin was facing humiliation in the team, which might have forced him to decide on retirement. However, the ace spinner downplayed his comments by terming them 'dad statements'.

Ashwin appeared in 106 Tests, 116 ODIs and 65 T20I games for India.