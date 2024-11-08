Ashu Malik, Ashish Malik and Yogesh shine as Dabang Delhi K.C make easy work of Tamil Thalaivas

Hyderabad: Dabang Delhi K.C. were at their fluent best as they brushed away the Tamil Thalaivas, winning the game with a scoreline 39-26 at the GMCB Indoor Stadium. It was a ruthless defensive effort from the Dabang Delhi K.C., with both Yogesh and Ashish Malik recording High 5s, while Ashu Malik carried on his exceptional form to record another Super 10 in PKL 11.



The defensive units were on top in the opening exchanges of this game, making it toe-to-toe contest. Yogesh, Ashish Malik and the rest of the Dabang Delhi K.C defence were disciplined, making sure that their team had a slender two-point lead after Narender Kandola and Ashu Malik were the only two raiders who had a couple of points each in the first 10 minutes.

Moein Shafagi levelled things up for the Tamil Thalaivas with a two-point raid. After a slow start, Sachin Tanwar seemed to get his groove back as his team got a two-point lead of their own. However, the momentum for him didn’t last as Yogesh executed a Super Tackle on the raider, putting Dabang Delhi K.C. in the lead again.

They soon capitalized on that momentum courtesy of Yogesh completing his High 5, including two Super Tackles. He increased the margin of the lead to four points as the Dabang Delhi K.C. kept their foot on the pedal to close out the first half well on top. Manu executed a superb two-point raid to end the half with the score at 16-10.

Dabang Delhi K.C. extended their lead to 10 points in the blink of an eye as Sachin conceded an ALL OUT to Ashu Malik. The captain recorded another Super 10, his 8th in 9 games this season, to make sure that his team don’t allow the Tamil Thalaivas to find their way back in this contest.

Ashish Malik became the second defender for Dabang Delhi K.C. to pick up a High Five as the Season 8 champions continued to be relentless, especially on the defensive end. In the end, it was a comfortable 13-point win for Dabang Delhi K.C. as they pick up their fourth win of the season.

Schedule for PKL Season 11 match on Saturday, November 9:

Match 1 – Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan – 8 pm

Match 2 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz – 9 pm