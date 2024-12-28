Arsenal Move Second After Ipswich Win, Rice Urges Trophy Push

Arsenal secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Ipswich on Friday, moving into second place in the Premier League table. Despite the win, the Gunners remain six points behind leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand. The gap underscores Arsenal's challenge to dethrone a dominant Liverpool side that has suffered just one defeat in 17 league matches under manager Arne Slot.

Declan Rice, Arsenal’s midfield lynchpin, expressed his ambition to break the club’s status as perennial runners-up. Speaking to Amazon Prime, Rice said, “Hopefully the new year brings trophies. We’ve been pushing for that. To make the next step to be amongst the elite, you have to win stuff. We can keep winning games, but it means nothing if you don’t win nothing.”

Rice acknowledged Liverpool's relentless form, describing them as “full throttle” under Slot, much like they were under Jurgen Klopp. He added, “They don’t let anyone breathe. We need someone to help us out so they can drop points, but we can only focus on ourselves and hopefully something can happen.”

Arsenal’s title hopes have been dealt a blow with the loss of Bukayo Saka to a serious hamstring injury. The England winger is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, with fears he might not return before March. Saka’s absence leaves a significant void in Arsenal’s attack, and Rice emphasized the need for others to step up.

“Tonight was different without him – he’s been our main man,” Rice said. “We’re going to have to adapt. It’s a great chance for players to step up over the coming months and make their mark.”

Reflecting on his own performances, Rice admitted to a slow start to the season following England’s taxing run to the Euro 2024 final but feels he is now regaining form. “The last couple of weeks I’ve found my feet again and I’m feeling back to myself,” he added.

Arsenal, who have finished second to Manchester City in the last two seasons, are determined to shed the tag of "nearly men." With Liverpool in formidable form, the Gunners’ pursuit of silverware will require resilience, adaptability, and a bit of fortune in the months ahead.