Arsenal crush Sporting in Champions League to extend revival

Arsenal extended their revival with a ruthless 5-1 rout of Sporting Lisbon to bolster their bid to reach the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.Mikel Arteta's side ended a three-match winless run in all competitions by beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Premier League last weekend.And the Gunners built on that success with an even more dynamic display at the Jose Alvalade stadium.Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal an early lead and Kai Havertz increased their advantage before Gabriel Magalhaes struck just before half-time.Goncalo Inacio got one back for Sporting, but Bukayo Saka's penalty underlined the gulf in class between the teams.Leandro Trossard netted late on to give Arsenal five away goals in a Champions League game for the first time since 2008.Arsenal's third win in five Champions League matches this season lifted them into seventh place, with the top eight teams in the revamped tournament earning automatic qualification for the last 16.Sporting's first defeat in Europe's elite club competition this season leaves them below Arsenal on goal difference.Arsenal are nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after their dip, but this swaggering effort suggested they are finally back in the groove.Arteta had challenged Arsenal to make a statement against Sporting and they responded in emphatic fashion.The north Londoners' first away win in the Champions League in six attempts was a welcome tonic after a 1-0 loss at Inter Milan in their last European fixture.Arsenal's impressive performance was all the more notable as Sporting had crushed Manchester City 4-1 in their final Champions League game under Ruben Amorim, who has since taken charge of Manchester United.Joao Pereira has replaced Amorim as Sporting boss but he was unable to maintain their unbeaten start to the season as the Portuguese champions were defeated for the first time in 19 games in all competitions.Arsenal run riotIt took just seven minutes for Martinelli to put Arsenal ahead.Jurrien Timber's low cross was perfectly weighted and the Brazilian slid in to apply the finish inside the six-yard box.In stark contrast to City's capitulation at Sporting earlier in November, Arteta's men were in complete command.They picked the Sporting defence apart again in the 22nd minute as Thomas Partey's incisive pass picked out Saka's run beyond the hosts' creaky offside trap.Saka guided a pin-point pass into the Sporting area and Havertz timed his run immaculately to slot home from close range.Sporting finally forced a save from David Raya when 17-year-old Geovany Quenda unleashed a fierce strike that the Arsenal keeper tipped over.But Gabriel bagged his first Champions League goal on the stroke of half-time.Arsenal's set-piece prowess was on show as the Brazilian defender rose highest to power his header past Franco Israel from Declan Rice's in-swinging corner.Gabriel marked the goal with a cheeky celebration as he mimicked the eye-covering gesture used by Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres when he scores.That inflammatory gesture briefly woke Sporting from their slumber and Inacio reduced the deficit two minutes after half-time.Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori went to sleep at a corner and Inacio took advantage to volley past Raya from close range.Sporting needed another goal quickly to put Arsenal under genuine pressure, but instead it was the visitors who struck again in the 65th minute.Ousmane Diomande's lunge tripped Martin Odegaard in the area and Saka drilled his penalty into the corner of the net.Trossard put the seal on Arsenal's demolition job in the 82nd minute, nodding home after Israel spilled Mikel Merino's shot.