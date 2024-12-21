Arrest warrant against former cricketer Robin Uthappa in PF fraud case

An arrest warrant has been issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa over allegations of fraud involving Employee Provident Fund (EPF) contributions. The warrant, issued pertains to a sum of ₹23.36 lakh that was allegedly not deposited into employee accounts while Uthappa served as a director of Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd. The warrant was issued by Shadakshara Gopal Reddy, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner.According to reports, the company deducted provident fund contributions from employees’ salaries but failed to deposit the funds as required under EPF regulations. The lapse has left several workers unable to access their rightful dues.In a directive issued on December 4, Commissioner Reddy instructed the Pulakeshinagar police to act on the warrant, emphasizing the need to address the issue urgently. However, police efforts to locate Uthappa have reportedly been hindered as the former cricketer appears to have shifted residence.Under Section 405 of the Indian Penal Code, Uthappa could face charges of "criminal breach of trust," a provision that holds employers accountable for failing to remit PF or Family Pension Fund contributions. Such misuse of employee funds constitutes a criminal offense under Indian law.The arrest warrant comes with a deadline for resolution. If Uthappa clears the outstanding amount before December 27, the warrant will be rescinded. However, failure to settle the dues will result in further legal action, as per instructions from the Regional PF Commissioner.