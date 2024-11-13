Arjun Tendulkar achieves rare record which Sachin never did!

In a rare feat, Arjun Tendulkar had joined an elite list of players after he took a fifer in a Ranji Trophy match on Wednesday.

Playing for Goa in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, he dismantled the Arunachal Pradesh (AP) batting line-up as they faced each other. In the process, the 25-year-old pacer had registered his best bowling figures of 5-25 bundling up AP for 84 runs. At stumps on Day 1 Goa managed to score a massive 414 for loss of two wickets.� � �

With the impressive spell young Arjun earned himself a place in the list of players who scored a century and picked a fifer in first class cricket, a feat which Sachin Tendulker never achieved.

The legendary player, often referred to as the 'God of Cricket' appeared in 310 first-class games, in which he bagged 71 wickets and amassed over 25,000 runs, including 81 centuries.

However, he never managed to pick more than three wickets in a match, with best bowling figures of 3/10.

On the other hand, Arjun Tendulkar appearing in 16 first-class matches had taken 32 wickets apart from scoring 532 runs.

Arjun Tendulkar's performance ahead of the much-hyped IPL mega auctions is key to draw the attention of key franchises.