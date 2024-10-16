Anantapur to host senior women’s football tournament

Anantapur: The Andhra Pradesh Football Association will host the Group F Senior Women’s Football Tournament of the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy for the first time in the state. The tournament will take place at the RDT Stadium in Anantapur from October 19 to October 23.

In the bidding process, the Andhra Pradesh Football Association secured the opportunity to host the tournament featuring teams from Odisha, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh. General Secretary Daniel Pradeep shared this news with the media on Tuesday, noting the association’s success in conducting the sub-junior boys’ tournament earlier this year and the All India Junior Girls U17 tournament in 2024, both held for the first time in the state at the RDT Stadium.

Under the leadership of AP Football Association President Kotagiri Sreedhar, the association has achieved significant milestones and expressed gratitude to Mr. Moncho Ferrer of RDT for his support. Daniel Pradeep added that the girls' teams of the AP Football Association are steadily improving and increasing their rankings in the All India football chart.