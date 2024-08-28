Anantapur to Host Duleep Trophy From Sept. 5

Anantapur:After a long gap of 62 years, Anantapur will be hosting the Duleep Trophy cricket matches at the RDT Cricket Stadium in the Ananta Sports Village from September 5 to September 22.

Sources said at least eight members of the Indian cricket team are expected to play for either the India A, India B, India C, or India D teams.



Ahead of the tournament, Anantapur collector Dr. Vinod Kumar held a meeting with RDT programme director Manchu Ferror and secretary Sahabuddin, apart from officials of other departments involved in making the necessary arrangements.



The RDT stadium, which is on the outskirts of Anantapur city, can accommodate 4,000 spectators in its galleries. There will be no entry fee. However, passes will be issued to those wishing to watch the matches.

Authorities will issue passes for a match a day before. They are planning to issue passes to students of various schools, so that they can cheer for the four teams.

BCCI selector Ajith Agarkar and others are expected to watch the tournament. Police have been directed to make the necessary security arrangements for the matches.



District superintendent of police P. Jagadish is supervising various security arrangements. Additional security will be deployed in and around the stadium and at hotels, where the cricketers will be staying.



The various team members are:



India A– Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra and Shaswat Rawat.



India B – Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi and N Jagadeesan (WK).



India C – Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK) and Sandeep Warrier.

India D – Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK) and Saurabh Kumar.