Alzarri Joseph banned for 2 matches: Communication crucial for cricket Integrity, Steve Bucknor

In the world of cricket, effective communication between players and umpires is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the game. Former ICC West Indies umpire Steve Bucknor recently shared exclusively his thoughts on a recent incident involving Alzarri Joseph, who left the field in anger despite having bowled a wicket-maiden.



The primary source of discomfort for the West Indies early in the 3rd ODI match against England at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Wednesday stemmed from an unusual on-field confrontation between Alzarri Joseph and his captain, Shai Hope. The fast bowler appeared dissatisfied with the field arrangement for England’s No. 3, Cox. From the top of his run-up, Joseph was visibly expressing his displeasure to his captain multiple times, and he channeled his frustration towards the batter. Cox barely managed to react to a 148kph/92mph bouncer that grazed his glove on its way to the keeper. Joseph, however, did not celebrate and walked off at the end of the over, temporarily leaving the West Indies with just 10 players on the field.

Bucknor emphasized the importance of informing the umpire when a fielder leaves the field for any reason. "A match can continue with ten players. However, if any fielder has to leave the field (for any reasons, injury or otherwise), he must inform the umpire. In case he has not informed the umpire, the word should come from the captain," he said over telephone from New York.





In the recent incident, Bucknor noted that the hurried nature of the situation might have prevented the fielder from informing the on-field umpires. "I am not sure but in the above situation, it is the duty of the captain to have informed the umpire as soon as the fielder left the field," he added.

Bucknor also highlighted the role of team management in such situations. "If he has not, it will be up to the team management to take action on the captain or fielder or on both," he stated. He further suggested that the match referee might report the incident to the ICC.





Bucknor, 78, continues to contribute to the sport, umpiring on weekends in New York and helping school children develop their cricket skills.

Bucknor's insights serve as a reminder of the importance of clear communication and respect for the rules of the game. His continued dedication to nurturing young talent also highlights his commitment to the future of cricket.



No substitute allowed





According to India's former umpire, Vinayak Kulkurni, who had stood in two ODI games and later became an umpire's coach for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), no substitute fielder can be granted for this reason. "As I read, the argument was between Captain and Player and the player left. The captain may have informed the umpire/s. As far as Umpires are concerned for such reasons no substitute will be permitted and will report the matter to the match referee".

Latest report suggests that the bowler has publicly apologized and has been suspended by his cricket board (CWI) and not the ICC.

There have been instances of on field disagreements between players and or captains over tactical decisions, but Alzarri's dramatic exit during the match certainly stands out due to the intensity of the exchange and his decision to leave the field despite having bowled.