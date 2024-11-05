All-round team effort helps U Mumba seal win over Dabang Delhi K.C

Hyderabad: U Mumba picked up their third win of the season, overcoming a hard-fought battle against Dabang Delhi K.C. The Season 2 champions came out on top with a scoreline of 32-26 at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Manjeet and Rohit Raghav starred for U Mumba to help their team over the line.



It was a fast start from Manjeet and Ashu Malik, with both raiders getting 4 of the first 6 points for U Mumba and Dabang Delhi K.C. respectively. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh soon joined the party for U Mumba, giving them a two point lead with a couple of sharp raids halfway through the first half.

The defenders soon took charge though, exchanging blows to make sure they don’t give away any easy points. Yogesh stood tall for Dabang Delhi K.C. with 4 points in the first half, while Sunil Kumar and Sombir did the defensive work for U Mumba. The latter gave U Mumba the lead in the last play of the first half, with a strong tackle to close out a closely contested half at 14-13.

U Mumba came flying off the blocks in the second half as Manjeet scored a two-point raid. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh followed that up by inflicting an ALL OUT to give U-Mumba a 6-point lead.

Dabang Delhi K.C. managed a response of their own with their captain leading from the front. Ashu Malik scored a couple of points to reduce the deficit for his side as they looked to fight back.

Rohit Raghav emerged as the hero for U Mumba towards end with crucial exchanges in the second half . The Season 2 champions managed to slow things down in the final stages of the game, protecting a 6-point lead with under four minutes to go.

Dabang Delhi K.C. weren’t going to go down without a fight though. Yogesh completed his Super 5, while Ashu Malik completed his Super 10 to cut the gap down to 3 points with under two minutes to go. With the tension palpable, Manjeet came in clutch for U Mumba in the end, tackling Ashu Malik and following it up with a raid, while Amirmohammad Zafardanesh closed the door on any possibility of a comeback for the Season 8 champions.

