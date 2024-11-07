All-round performance ensures Haryana Steelers secure ecstatic victory over Gujarat Giants

Hyderabad: Haryana Steelers returned to winning ways after a massive 35-22 victory over the Gujarat Giants at the GMCB Indoor Stadium on Thursday. Vinay was their main player on the night with his 9 raid points, but he was ably supported by his able teammates to help their side to a comfortable victory.



Guman Singh started off well for the Gujarat Giants, but Vinay for the Haryana Steelers stole an early lead with an impressive Super Raid just one minute into the game. This move spurred his team into action, and soon, Naveen and Jaya Soorya joined the action for the Steelers.

Having gone ahead early in the match, the Haryana Steelers made life tough for the Gujarat Giants. Guman turned all-rounder for his side, keeping them in the game on a consistent basis, but did not receive enough support from his teammates. At the same time, Vinay's imposing raids saw him score 8 touch points at the end of the first half, as the score read 18-13 at the halftime stage.

The script of the second half was the same as the first half, as the Haryana Steelers continued to build the pressure on their opponents. The match was played mostly on the Do-Or-Die raids, as Balaji D won a point to get Jaya Soorya for Haryana Steelers, while Himanshu Singh was dismissed by Jaideep.

For every point that the Gujarat Giants scored, the Haryana Steelers had a response. Guman Singh carried his team throughout, but it was not enough as their side faced their first ALL OUT of the match with 2 minutes remaining.

In the end, it was an all-round performance from the Haryana Steelers, led by their raider Vinay. His 9 points, alongside Mohammadreza Shadloui's 6 points, ensured a comfortable victory over the Gujarat Giants.

Schedule for PKL Season 11 match on Friday, November 8:

Match 1 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates – 8 pm

Match 2 – Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas – 9 pm� � ��