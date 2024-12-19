All India vs Pakistan matches to be played in neutral venue till 2027

Karachi: India will play next year's Champions Trophy matches on neutral ground after refusing to visit tournament host and arch-rival Pakistan, the International Cricket Council said Thursday following weeks of wrangling.



"India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue, the ICC Board confirmed," said a statement released by the ICC.

"This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan)."