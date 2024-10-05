Alan Walker turns cricketer as he tunes batting skills at BCCI Centre of excellence

Popular Norwegian DJ 'Alan Walker' turned into a cricketer as he played India's favorite sport at the BCCI Centre of excellence in Bengaluru.

Currently, Walker is in the Bengaluru-leg of his 10-city tour of India that began in Kolkata on September 27.

Alan Walker's smooth bat swing and foot work took the internet by surprise. In a 11-second video that is now viral on the internet, Walker is seen thrashing the ball all around with his hoodie-on of course.

The surprise does not end there, as Alia Bhatt made a surprise appearance at Alan Walker's concert in Bengaluru. Videos circulating on social media showed the actor, dressed in a blue denim strapless co-ord set, walking onto the stage during the concert on Friday.

Earlier this year, Alan Walker crafted a new theme song for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise and made it to headlines as he remained the star attraction at the RCB unbox 2024 event. After the event, the popular DJ met Virat Kohli and was seen taking batting tips form the "chase master".

Watch: