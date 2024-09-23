Akash Deep reveals Virat Kohli's grand gesture before Bangladesh Test

Young pacer Akash Deep revealed a special moment he had with Virat Kohli before his first international appearance against Bangladesh in the Chennai Test.

The 27-year-old fast bowler, also a handy lower-order batter sharing the special incident with talisman batter Virat Kohli, said that Kohli himself knocked his door and offered him his bat.

Akash Deep, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) shares a good relationship with Virat Kohli.

Speaking to Times of India, the young star said "Virat bhaiya ne khud se bat diya tha. He must have observed something about my batting. I didn't ask for it, he came to me and asked - 'Bat chaiye kya tujhe?' Who wouldn't want a bat from Virat bhaiya? He is a legend. I was very happy to hear his words and wanted that bat.He asked me what kind of bat i use while batting, and I just smiled. Then he said, 'Yeh le, rakh le yeh bat'."

Akash Deep also went on to say that he would not use that bat ever and would keep it on the wall of his room as a souvenir.

Meanwhile, Akash contributed with 2 wickets and 17 runs in the match that ended in India's favor giving the hosts an upper hand in the 2-match series. The second match will begin on September 27 at Green Park in Kanpur.