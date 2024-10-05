Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai ends 27-year wait as they clinch Irani Cup

Lucknow: Mumbai Ranji team led by Ajinkya Rahane ended their 27-year long wait to clinch the Irani Cup title at the Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

The win took the Mumbai side's Irani Cup tally to 15, which was most for any Ranji team.Riding high on the double ton of the talented Sarfaraz Khan and half centuries from Rahane, Shreyas Mumbai put up a mammoth 537 runs on the board in the first innings.After bundling up Rest of India (RoI) for 416 in their first innings, Mumbai top order in the second innings collapsed, except for Prithvi Shaw, who impressed with a fifty. The team settled for 329-8 as the match halted at a draw.Nevertheless, based on the first innings lead the Ajinkya Rahane-led side was declared victorious. Sarfaraz Khan was awarded the Player of the Match for his record-shuttering 222.Earlier this year, Mumbai clinched the Ranji Trophy for a record 42nd time at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.