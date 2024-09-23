AIFF chief discusses development of football with Sikkim CM

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said that All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey called on him and discussed the development of the game in the Himalayan state.



"I had the opportunity to meet and engage with Shri Kalyan Chaubey, President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Our discussion focused on the development of football in our state, exploring various initiatives that could create better opportunities for aspiring football players," Tamang said in a social media post.

Tamang said that he informed Chaubey about the growing popularity of club football culture in Sikkim and stressed the importance of nurturing budding talents to promote the next generation of footballers.

During the meeting on Sunday, Chaubey also appreciated the state government's endeavor towards the promotion of football in Sikkim and assured the chief minister of full support from the association.