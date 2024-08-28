AI is Dangerous: Fake Video Of Virat Kohli Lambasting Shubman Gill Goes Viral

A fake video of Virat Kohli lambasting Shubman Gill has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Kohli can be seen saying Gill is talented but there is a big gap between showing promise and becoming a legend. He also compares himself with Sachin Tendulkar.

For a moment I thought it was real 😭 AI is dangerous for sure #ViratKohli𓃵 #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/uhRvOwCfee





The video is being shared widely on social media and took users to a surprise where many commented that AI is dangerous.



Virat Kohli, who retired from T20I, was last featured in an ODI series against Sri Lanka. The Star batter is currently enjoying his quality time with his family.

Kohli has moved up two spots to eighth spot in the latest ICC test rankings. Rohit Sharma has dropped one spot to sixth. Young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has joined the seniors, Kohli and Rohit in the top 10 rankings. He moved to seventh spot.

Whereas, Subhuman Gill will be playing in the Duleep Trophy and he will be captaining India A team. He will lead his team to the opening match against India B team led by Abhimanyu Easwaran. Duleep Trophy is set to begin from September 5 and will feature four teams - India A, India B, India C and India D.