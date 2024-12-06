Adelaide Test: India wins toss, Rohit elects to bat first; Ashwin, Gill come in

Adelaide: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at Adelaide Oval, which will be a pink-ball, day and night affair.The Adelaide Test sees India entering with both a mental and physical edge, following a dominant performance in the first Test led by Jasprit Bumrah's bowling and captaincy. However, the visitors will also aim to exorcise the memories of the infamous 2020 Adelaide pink-ball Test, where they were dismissed for their lowest Test score of 36 runs. On that occasion, Pat Cummins (4/21) and Josh Hazlewood (5/8) dismantled the Indian batting line-up, giving Australia a straightforward target of 90 runs to chase.India are currently 1-0 up in the BGT series following their record-shattering 295-run victory in Perth.India has made three changes to their side, Rohit and Shubman Gill are back in the team, with latter coming after a thumb injury that caused him to miss the first Test. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will also be playing the match, having taken 18 wickets in four pink-ball matches, averaging a brilliant 13.83. The players sitting out are: Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar.Speaking during the toss, Rohit said that the pitch looks good and dry with enough grass covering."There will be something in it for everyone. I have been here for two weeks now. Ready to go now. The mood is good, pretty vibrant. What the boys did in Perth was superb. It is a long series, we will try and do most things right. The fast bowlers are happy with the break. We want to carry from where we left. We have made 3 changes. I am back, Gill is back. Ashwin is back. I am batting in the middle order," he said.For Australia, pacer Josh Hazlewood misses out due to a strain and Scott Boland comes in.Skipper Pat Cummins said during the toss, "It is always good to have a fresh start. Pink ball can be a little bit different. It is been a really good preparation. It is pretty muggy today. Just one change. Josh Hazlewood misses out, Scott Boland comes in."India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed SirajAustralia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.