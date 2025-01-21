Ace sprinter Hima Das takes dip in Ganga at Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar: Star sprinter Hima Das, who is gearing up for the new season after serving a 16-month suspension for a whereabouts failure, visited the Maha Kumbh here and took a dip in the Holy Ganga, her spiritual guru has said.

The 2018 Asian Games gold-medallist, who hails from a remote village of Dhing in Assam and is nicknamed the 'Dhing Express', came here along with her friends after taking blessings from her guru Keshav Das Ji Maharaj. Maharaj is affiliated with the Nirmohi Akhara.

