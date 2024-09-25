ACA president seeks govt support for Mangalagiri International Cricket Stadium

Vijayawada: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) met with human resources development minister and Mangalagiri legislator Nara Lokesh on Tuesday, to discuss the development of the Mangalagiri cricket stadium into an international cricket venue.

Sivanath submitted a representation to Lokesh, requesting government support to develop the necessary amenities at the stadium to host national and international cricket matches and tournaments. The ACA president urged the government to improve infrastructure in the area, including connecting roads, a Railway Over Bridge (ROB), parking facilities, and a drainage system.

In response, Lokesh expressed support for the ACA president’s requests and assured cooperation from the government in developing the international cricket stadium in the Mangalagiri constituency.The newly formed ACA board, led by Kesineni Sivanath, has committed to expediting the construction of the Mangalagiri international cricket stadium and completing the project as soon as possible. This will enable the venue to host international cricket matches in the future.