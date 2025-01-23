Abhishek Sharma pips Rohit, Virat to achieve this unique feat!

Abhishek Sharma scored a 20-ball half-century as India beat England by seven wickets on Wednesday in the first T20 of their five-match series. In the process, he etched his name in history books surpassing modern-day-greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.



The 24-year-old smashed five fours and eight sixes, scoring 79 off 34 balls, as he blasted the English bowling to all parts at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India scaled the target in only 12.5 overs, finishing with 133-3, in reply to the visitors’ 132 all out.

Abhishek's innings saw a total of eight sixes, which is the highest by an Indian batter while chasing.

Sharma took on the likes of Mark Wood (2 sixes), Adil Rashid (3), Jamie Overton (1), Jofra Archer (1) and Gus Atkinson (1) — striking at 200-plus through his innings.

The previous record for the most sixes by an Indian in an innings while chasing was held (Jointly) by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Axar Patel, who had six sixes to their name.

Meanwhile, crediting his success to an unseen positive atmosphere in the dressing room, the left handed at the post-match presentation ceremony said, "I wanted to express myself but special mention to captain (Suryakumar Yadav) and coach (Gambhir), the freedom they have given us as youngsters is tremendous."