India's cricketing journey in Australia has witnessed some remarkable moments, especially since 2020. The narrative is intriguingly shaped by the fact that India's last three Test victories on Australian soil came under the leadership of stand-in captains rather than the full-time skippers. This compelling story is brought to light by the world's leading Indian cricket statistician, Mohandas Menon.

The first of these victories was orchestrated by Ajinkya Rahane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where his calm and composed leadership steered India to a memorable win. Rahane's leadership was further highlighted during the historic triumph at the Gabba, a fortress where Australia had remained unbeaten for 32 years. Under Rahane's captaincy, India not only won but also sealed the series, a feat celebrated widely.

Adding another layer to this fascinating tale is Jasprit Bumrah, who led India to a Test victory in Perth. Bumrah, primarily known for his bowling prowess, stepped up to the captaincy role and guided the team to success, showcasing his versatility and leadership qualities.

Notably, these victories were not achieved under the two full-time captains, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. This observation highlights an interesting narrative within Indian cricket. It raises questions about the dynamics of leadership and the impact of captaincy on team performance.

This intriguing pattern invites a deeper analysis of the role and influence of stand-in captains in high-pressure scenarios. It underscores the significance of adaptability and resilience in cricket, where leadership can come from unexpected quarters, leading to historic achievements.

As India continues its cricketing journey, the contributions of Rahane and Bumrah as stand-in captains will be remembered as pivotal moments in the team's success Down Under.