A first in 147-years: Nitish-Washington pair sets unique world record!

India all-rounder duo Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washigton Sundar, who put out a courageous counter-attack against Australia in the fourth Test not just helping their team escape the follow-on danger but also created a world record.

Both batters, who put up an impressive 127-run partnership also amassed personal records. While Nitish slammed his maiden century, Sundar backed him with a valiant fifty. The partnership is the second highest for India for the last three wickets in Australia, only after Sachin and Harbhajan's 129 for 8th wicket in 2008.

Meanwhile, in a historic first, both No 8 and No 9 batsmen became the first to face more than 150 deliveries in an innings. Sundar faced 162 balls for his 50 runs, while Reddy played 176 deliveries for his 105*.

According to official broadcasters the feat is a first in 147-years of cricketing history.

In addition, Nitish also joined an elite list after the ton. He become the third youngest Indian player to score century in Australia after Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant.

Meanwhile, India are still trailing by 116 runs after the end of Day 3.