1st Test: Oz in command as Smith, Khawaja punish Lanka on rain-hit opening day

Galle: Australia’s batters feasted on Sri Lanka’s bowling, racking up milestones and dominance on a rain-curtailed opening day of the first test in Galle on Wednesday.



The tourists finished on a commanding 330-2 with Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith both posting unbeaten centuries to set the platform for a formidable first-innings total.

Smith etched his name in the record books by becoming only the 15th player in history – and the fourth Australian – to surpass 10,000 Test runs, joining the elite company of Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Ricky Ponting. Walking in with 9,999 runs to his name, he nudged a single off Prabath Jayasuriya to reach the milestone.

Sri Lanka had a golden chance to remove Smith early, but Jayasuriya spilled a return catch – an error that proved costly. The Australian stand-in captain made him pay, hammering an unbeaten 104, laced with 10 boundaries and a six, while forging a mammoth 195-run unbroken stand with Khawaja for the third wicket.

Khawaja, looking at ease throughout, remained unbeaten on 147, striking 10 fours and a six. His fluent innings made his recent struggles against India – a series in which he managed just one half-century – seem like a distant memory.

With only 81.1 overs possible due to rain, Australia will be eager to pile on the runs on day two. Holding a three-spinner advantage, it is well-placed to put Sri Lanka under immense pressure on a pitch expected to deteriorate. A victory in this test would be enough for Australia to retain the Warne–Murali Trophy.

Earlier, Travis Head provided an electric start, smashing 57 off just 40 balls, peppering the boundary 10 times and clearing it once. The Australian vice-captain looked to dominate Jayasuriya but perished trying to clear long-on, ending a 92-run opening wicket stand with Khawaja.

Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, playing his first test in two years, managed a breakthrough by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne, caught at slip. But from there, Smith and Khawaja took control, ensuring Australia dictated terms.

Sri Lanka’s bowling lacked discipline, and its use of reviews proved costly. The hosts missed an opportunity to dismiss Head on 23, failing to challenge an LBW decision, and then Khawaja on 74, when he edged behind – another review left unused.

Australia, well on top, now have the perfect opportunity to bat Sri Lanka out of the contest.