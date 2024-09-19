1st Test: New Zealand trails Sri Lanka by 300 runs at lunch

Galle: A sensational spell of fast bowling by New Zealand rookie William O’Rourke rocked Sri Lanka as the home side was bowled out for 305 runs in the first innings of the first cricket test on Thursday.



O’Rourke, who had troubled the Sri Lankan top order on the first day, claimed the last two wickets and there wasn’t much resistance from the tail. The last three wickets fell for just two runs on the rain-affected second morning with Ajaz Patel accounting for the remaining wicket.O’Rourke, playing just his third test, finished with figures of five for 55, his second five-wicket haul in test cricket.On the first day Wednesday he had accounted for both openers — Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka — before dismissing Angelo Mathews. All three batters were beaten by extra pace.New Zealand faced just one over in its first innings and was five for no loss before rain forced the umpires to take early lunch. Only 4.5 overs were possible in the morning session due to rain.New Zealand had a warm-up test match last week against Afghanistan in India washed out after five days without a ball being bowled. Sri Lanka is coming off a three-match test series in England which the hosts won 2-1 .The teams will play a second test beginning Sept. 26, also at Galle.