181 km/h: Did Siraj bowl world's fastest delivery during the Adelaide Test?

Day 1 of the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia at Adelaide was dominated by the hosts bundling out India for 180 in the first innings, while their star pacer Mitchell Starc stole the limelight with impressive figures -- 6/48 on Friday. However, India pacer Mohammed Siraj created a stir online after he bowled a lighting-fast delivery, but there is a catch! Did he really bowl at 181 km/h?

Siraj, who came to bowl the 25th over on the first day, delivered an outside off short ball, which was struck for a four by Labuschagne. Soon after that, the broadcaster mistakenly displayed the speed of the delivery as 181.6 km/h, sending the internet into a frenzy.



However, the number is not accurate as it was a malfunction by the speed-gun.



Pakistan legend Shoib Aktar holds the record for the fastest delivery at 161.3 km/h. The bullet speed delivery was bowled during a match at the 2003 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Siraj might be in trouble and face the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ire over his unnecessary ball throwing at Labuschagne. It was in the same over (25), Siraj was into his run-up when the Aussie batter got distracted by the crowd and moved away before Siraj released the ball, irritated, the pacer threw the ball at him. The ball, however, did not hit the batter or the stumps. Nevertheless, it is against the ICC rules.

Siraj was unsuccessful to get any wickets to his name at stumps on Day 1.

Moreover, Siraj assumed office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Telangana in October this year.