14-Year-Old Ira Jadhav Smashes 346 in Mumbai U-19 Cricket

In just two years since relocating from Pune to Mumbai, 14-year-old Ira Jadhav (the family members pronounce her name as "Eye"-Ra) has made a significant impact on the school cricket circuit. On Monday, she showcased her exceptional talent by smashing an unbeaten 346* for Mumbai U-19 in a 50-over game, a feat that has put her name firmly on the map.

Speaking after the match, her father, Sachin Jadhav, expressed his pride and excitement. "We are thrilled with her performance. She is a batting all-rounder who can bowl at a fast pace," he said. The joy and pride in his voice were unmistakable as he reflected on his daughter's rapid rise in the competitive Mumbai cricket scene.

When asked about her swift recognition on the Mumbai cricket circuit, Sachin Jadhav noted, "It’s a nice feeling, you know. She should stay grounded and continue doing the same thing. At the end of the day, it is a team sport, team effort, and a team win."

Ira's journey into cricket was driven purely by passion. "No one inspired her to take up cricket. She just had a passion for the sport. There was a Cricket Academy behind our Society in Pune, and I enrolled her there. From the age of 8, her cricketing journey began," Sachin recounted.

To support Ira's cricketing dreams, Sachin, who was a Vice President of Data Analytics at Yubi (a fintech company), quit his job, and the family relocated to Mumbai's Shivaji Park area, known as the "Mother of Mumbai cricket." "Cricket is like her life. She plays cricket for happiness. It is her passion. She loves the game and is ambitious to play for India," he explained.

Balancing academics and cricketing commitments is a challenge, but Ira manages it with the help of her supportive school, Shardashram Vidyamandir International School, and her family. "Shardashram is very supportive and helps her a lot. She mostly studies when exams are around the corner. Her mom (Shilpa), elder sister Neha and her friends also help her in studies," Sachin said.

Interestingly, Ira's cricketing idol is Jemimah Rodrigues, who coincidentally scored a hundred on the same day Ira achieved her triple hundred. "Ira loves the way Jemimah handles her teammates, the energy she brings to the team, her game, and her energy on the field," Sachin added.

When it comes to mental preparation before crucial matches, Ira keeps it simple. "She does not think too much. She watches each ball and plays accordingly," her father shared. This approach certainly paid off when she scored an unbeaten 346 off 157 balls, propelling Mumbai to a massive total of 563 for 3 against Meghalaya in the Women's Under-19 One Day Trophy. Ira's innings included 42 fours and 16 sixes, ending with an impressive strike rate of 220.38.

"Ira Jadhav is a very talented girl and a skilled player with fitness as her key. She has played with boys in matches and practiced with them in the nets. I have observed that she is not afraid to face them. She stands tall," Sachin proudly remarked.

A student of Shardashram Vidyamandir International School, the alma mater of cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli, and Ajit Agarkar, Ira was one of the youngest players to register for the WPL 2025 auction, although she went unsold. However, just a few days later, she was named among the standbys for India's Under-19 T20 World Cup squad that will travel to Malaysia.

Ira Jadhav's journey is a testament to her talent, dedication, and the unwavering support of her family. As she continues to make strides in the world of cricket, her story serves as an inspiration to many young cricketers aspiring to achieve greatness.