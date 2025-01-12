12 Corps Wins Southern Command Volleyball Championship 2025-26

Hyderabad: The 12 Corps Team triumphed in the Southern Command Volleyball Championship 2025-26, defeating the 12 Rapid Team in the final. Held from January 6 to 10 at the 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad, the championship serves as a platform for selection of the Southern Command team for the Army Inter-Command Volleyball Championship.

The final saw the 12 Corps Team win 25-19, 25-18, and 25-20. Eight teams from various units and formations under the Southern Command participated in the tournament, which featured five days of intense matches.

Brigadier Prashant Bajpai, Commandant of the 1 EME Centre, praised the players for their outstanding performance and dedication. “This championship not only highlights the athletic prowess of our personnel but also reinforces the values of friendship and mutual respect within the Armed Forces,” he said.

Gold medals and the Championship Trophy were presented to the victorious 12 Corps Troops Team, while silver medals were awarded to the 12 Rapid Team.