World Cup semi-final LIVE: IND vs NZ; India need 117 runs in 14 overs

India 123/6: MS Dhoni 21 Ravindra Jadeja 17; M Henry 3/27

India have had a horrible start to the chase, losing their top three batsmen on single digits.(Photo: ICC/Twitter)

Mumbai: Chasing a target of 240, India made the worst start of the tournament, losing heavy hitters Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Lokesh Rahul early. The team now rely on their Achilles' heel of the tournament, which is the middle order batting.

Earlier, New Zealand made 28 more runs in the remaining 23 deliveries, to take their total to 239/8 in 50 over. Here are the live updates of the match-

Live Updates:

Overs:

35.6: India need to score 117 runs in the next 14 overs.

35.1: Most successful bowler of the match-- Matt Henry is back into the attack! Can he break the partnership?

33.6: India now need 133 runs in 17 overs. The Chennai Super Kings do is in the middle and is rotating the strike to curb the required the run rate.

32.3: Indian fans at the ground suddenly start roaring as Ravindra Jadeja hits a six off Neesham's delivery.

30.3: Wicket! India lose their sixth wicket as Hardik Pandya departs after scoring 32. Santner gets his second wicket of the match.

29.6: India post 93 on the board in 30 overs. The Men in Blue now need to score 148 runs in 20 overs.

27.5: MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya are in the middle. The duo is looking forward to building a partnership which could steer India to 240. India has not accelerated the innings yet. The required run rate has gone above 7.

26.0: India make 80, but only have 24 overs left to chase down the target.

25.0: India post 77 on the board in 25 overs

23.0: India are struggling to find a balance between scoring runs and keeping wickets.

22.5: Pant departs on 32. India have lost another.

19.6: Four! India post 70 on the board in 20 overs.

16.1: Hardik Pandya slaps the ball hard. Almost a catch, but Pandya gets lucky.

15.0: India have had a slow start and have posted 43 on the board in the first 15 overs.

13.3: Four! Indian fans light up as Pandya finds the occasional boundaries .

11.0: Pandya comes on ahead of Dhoni, and has already started taking boundaries. Could he be the difference?

9.6: Wicket! Dinesh Karthik departs just after India had started to find form.

9.0: India are slowly starting to set into the game now as Pant and Karthik start making runs.

5.0: Pant and Karthik struggle to find runs as India continue to find form.

4.0: India have a steep climb now, and don't have their heavy hitters to help!

3.2: Wicket! Rahul also departs early for 1. India have lost their three biggest batsmen for a single run in less than five overs now.

2.4: Wicket! Virat Kohli falls prey to an lbw. The DRS couldn't save the skipper.

1.3: Wicket! Matt Henry sends Rohit Sharma back early on in the game. Rohit departs on 1.

1.0: The Indian openers take their time to set on the pitch, India are 2/0.

0.0: Rohit and Rahul are here to begin the chase of 240 for India.

End of first innings.

50: New Zealand post 239 at the end of the innings. India need 240 to win.

48.6: Another Wicket! Matt Henry departs on 1

48.1: Another Wicket! Tom Latham departs trying to go for a boundary. Superb catch by Jadeja!

47.6: Wicket! Ross Taylor tries to bag the extra run and couldn't get there in time, Run out! Bumrah takes another.

46.2: Match resumes play on the reserve day. Bhuvneshwar Kumar back on the ball.

Players from both teams have begun practicing ahead of the match. There is no rain in sight, but the day is expected to get wet progressively later on. Hopefully we'll have concluded the fixture by then.

The forecasts indicate no rain till 1 pm local time, that is 5:30 pm IST.

The New Zealand warm-ups are in full flow.



Who are you expecting a big performance from today?#INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/cRns09KLL3 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 10, 2019

Skipper Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls steadied New Zealand's innings after Martin Guptill departed cheaply in the fourth over. The duo stitched a partnership of 68 runs before Nicholls got out for 28 runs.

Williamson completed his half-century from 79 balls and steadied New Zealand's ship until Yuzvendra Chahal got a major breakthrough for India. Chahal dismissed the NZ skipper for 67 runs.

Williamson's half-century took his World Cup 2019 tally to 548 runs. He moved to the fourth spot among the leading run-scorers of the tournament.

If the conditions do not change on the reserve day and it is also a washout, then the team with higher points from the league stage will automatically qualify for the finals of the tournament. India will reach the final if rain does not allow the semi-final to be completed on the reserve day too.

Did you know?

The Kiwis have won one out of their seven World Cup semifinals. While India have won three and lost three on other occasions.

During this World Cup, Rohit Sharma's strike rate has been 95.77 during the powerplays. Rohit who has amassed 647 runs in the World Cup had a strike rate of 74.04.

Trent Boult has scalped more wickets against India in ODIs than any other bowler since the last World Cup: 22 wickets from 12 games at an average of 24.9.

TOSS: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first.

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Tuesday. (July 9)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Old Trafford.

