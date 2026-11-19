Akola: Maharashtra State Seeds Corporation Ltd (Mahabeej) has signed an MoU with its Telangana counterpart to strengthen production and supply of seeds, boost research, technology exchange, and expand agricultural input business beyond their respective states, a top official has said.

Mahabeej Managing Director Dilip Swami and Telangana State Seed Development Corporation's Managing Director Sheikh Yasmeen Basha signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.

"The agreement is expected to strengthen seed production and distribution networks in both states and provide a new impetus to cooperation in the agricultural sector," Mahabeej Managing Director Dilip Swami told PTI.

Under the agreement, the two corporations will undertake foundation and certified seed production programmes for various crops in each other's states, depending on requirements. They will also facilitate mutual supply of quality seeds, subject to availability, and regularly exchange information on seed availability, anticipated demand and emergency requirements, he said.

"The two corporations will also collaborate in promoting varieties developed through research. Mahabeej has agreed to supply its tur variety MPV-106 (Rani), recommended for the southern region, to the Telangana corporation," Swami added.

The MoU also focuses on expanding the agricultural inputs business. Mahabeej will extend cooperation in supplying tissue-culture banana and bamboo plants, bio-fertilisers, Trichoderma, soil and carbon testing kits, rapid decomposers, Tricho cards, Neemastra, nursery plants, organic seeds and micronutrients to the Telangana corporation, according to Swami.

The agreement also provides for the supply of Kesar mango plants through the Telangana Horticulture Department to Mahabeej at competitive rates.

The two corporations have further agreed to explore the formation of a joint group of state seed corporations across the country to raise common issues, policy matters and business interests before the government and relevant authorities. Such a group is also expected to facilitate mutual supply of seeds and agricultural inputs during emergencies.

Coordination officers will be appointed by both corporations for effective implementation of the agreement. The collaboration is expected to expand the seed business, encourage research and improve farmers' access to quality seeds and agricultural inputs, Swami told PTI.

He also said that Mahabeej has received a grant of Rs 1.32 crore from the central government under the Pulses Mission for implementing two research projects focusing on rabi pigeonpea and summer moong varieties.

The funding is expected to strengthen Mahabeej's research activities and contribute to increasing pulse production in Maharashtra and across the country. The two projects have been sanctioned under the Centre's Mission for Self-Reliance in Pulses, aimed at enhancing domestic pulse production and ensuring the availability of high-yielding, quality seeds to farmers, according to him.

The research will focus on developing pigeonpea varieties suitable for the rabi season with higher yield potential, while the summer moong research project aims to develop improved varieties suited to summer cultivation and capable of delivering better productivity.

The projects are expected to contribute to improving seed quality, enhancing productivity and supporting farmers through the availability of better-performing varieties suited to specific cropping seasons.