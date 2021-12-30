Thursday, Dec 30, 2021 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST

  Science   30 Dec 2021  Omicron will soon replace Delta as dominant global variant: Experts
Science

Omicron will soon replace Delta as dominant global variant: Experts

PTI
Published : Dec 30, 2021, 9:13 am IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2021, 10:04 am IST

The new variant was first detected in South Africa on November 11, and spread across more than 110 countries

A crowded platform at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station amid concern over rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the country, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 A crowded platform at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station amid concern over rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the country, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Singapore: Experts in Singapore, which is seeing a surge in Omicron cases, have warned that the new and supposedly more contagious variant is likely to replace Delta over the coming weeks as the dominant global variant, with the virus being fitter and having a reproductive advantage.

While Delta is still the most common variant in all continents except Africa, Omicron is spreading very quickly, said Dr Sebastian Maurer-Stroh, executive director of the state-owned Agency for Science, Technology and Research's Bioinformatics Institute here.

 

Of the genome submissions sent to the Munich-headquartered Gisaid, a data science initiative that provides the shared genome platform for Covid, the Omicron strain has comprised between 7 per cent and 27 per cent of new submissions over the past month, up until Tuesday. The figures refer to all continents except Africa.

"From current data, it looks like Delta will go down over time relative to Omicron," The Straits Times reported, quoting Dr Maurer-Stroh, who is part of the global team that maintains Gisaid.

The new variant was first detected in South Africa on November 11, and then in Botswana and Hong Kong, before it rippled across more than 110 countries, as at last weekend.

 

Omicron is already dominant in Australia, Russia, South Africa and the United Kingdom, noted Professor Dale Fisher, a senior consultant at the National University Hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases.

"We are seeing a global transition from Delta to Omicron because with a greater transmissibility, the virus is fitter and has a reproductive advantage," noted Prof Fisher.

But he added a caveat that the reports of Omicron rates may be biased as some countries do little gene sequencing, and those that do may be looking for a deletion in a specific spike gene to identify Omicron, instead of carrying out whole genome sequencing.

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) said on its website that from December 24, Covid-19 cases that tested positive for the so-called S-gene target failure will be categorised as Omicron.

 

The S-gene encodes the virus's spike protein.

Based on local experience, if a person tests positive for the S-gene target failure, the individual is very likely to have the Omicron variant, said MoH, noting that this practice aligns with those in other countries.

Singapore on Wednesday reported 170 new Omicron cases.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Singapore has recorded 278,750 COVID-19 cases and 826 deaths.

Fisher said most experts in the field believe Omicron will replace Delta as the dominant strain.

While the Delta variant has 13 mutations with nine on the spike protein, Omicron has about 50 mutations not seen together before, and 32 of them are on the spike protein.

 

Because of its mutations, the Delta variant attaches more effectively to human cell receptors, causing it to be more infective, said Fisher.

But the Omicron variant made health authorities more concerned as the virus is even "stickier" because of its extra mutations, he added.

The rise and fall of new variants over time follows the laws of nature and the survival of the fittest, Fisher noted.

Dr Maurer-Stroh said the environment in which two variants compete will also help determine which is more successful.

"As immunity in the population increases from both vaccination and natural infection, severity goes down but even slightly better escape from the prevalent immune response can give one variant the extra edge over another," he said.

 

"This is also what we see with different flu variants every year."

Dr Maurer-Stroh said, "Because of the great benefit of vaccination including boosters, we see less severe cases."

As Omicron and Delta continue to wrestle for dominance, some have wondered whether it would be possible to be infected with both strains at the same time.

"This is possible but rare. And very quickly, only one variant would be the dominant infection in the body," added Dr Maurer-Stroh.

International evidence indicates that the Omicron variant is likely to be more transmissible, but less severe than the Delta variant.

Tags: omicron cases, omicron covid variant, covid delta variant, delta variant
Location: Singapore, , Singapore

Latest From Science

Passengers not adhering to social distance norms, board a train at a railway station amid concern over rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

Clear data supporting very high immune escape potential of Omicron: INSACOG

A flight crew walk through the terminal at Sydney Airport. (Photo: AP)

Antibodies that can block Omicron variant identified

The study has been published in the 'eLife Journal'. (Photo: ANI)

Innovative X-ray imaging shows COVID-19 can cause vascular damage to the heart

A healthcare volunteer inoculates an elderly man with COVID-19 vaccine dose at her home in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Study finds why some COVID cases are more critical than others:

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham