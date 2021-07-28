Wednesday, Jul 28, 2021 | Last Update : 02:19 PM IST

  Science   28 Jul 2021  Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022: Jitendra Singh
Science

Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022: Jitendra Singh

PTI
Published : Jul 28, 2021, 1:41 pm IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2021, 1:41 pm IST

Minister of State in-charge of the Department of Space, said the launch of Chandrayaan-3 has been rescheduled

Chandrayaan-2, aimed at landing a rover on unchartered Lunar South Pole, was launched on July 22, 2019. (PTI file image)
 Chandrayaan-2, aimed at landing a rover on unchartered Lunar South Pole, was launched on July 22, 2019. (PTI file image)

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3, India's lunar mission, is likely to be launched during the quarter of 2022, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday, stressing that its progress was hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Singh, Minister of State in-charge of the Department of Space, said the launch of Chandrayaan-3 has been rescheduled.

 

"Chandrayaan-3 is likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022 assuming normal work flow henceforth," he said.

Singh added that the realisation of Chandrayaan-3 involves various process, including finalisation of configuration, subsystems realisation, integration, spacecraft level detailed testing and a number of special tests to evaluate the system performance on earth.

"The realisation progress was hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

However, all works that were possible in the work from home mode were taken up even during the lockdown periods. Chandrayaan-3 realisation resumed after commencement of unlock period and is in matured stage of realisation, he said.

 

Chandrayaan-2, aimed at landing a rover on unchartered Lunar South Pole, was launched on July 22, 2019 on board the country's most powerful geosynchronous launch vehicle.

However, the lander Vikram hard-landed on September 7, 2019, crashing India's dream to become the first nation to successfully land on the lunar surface in its maiden attempt.

Chandrayaan-3 is critical for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as it will demonstrate India's capabilities to make landing for further interplanetary missions. 

Tags: chandrayaan-3, union minister jitendra singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

